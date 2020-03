Jeevan and Balaji in quarterfinals

The top seeded Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat Miledge Cossu and Adrian Mannarino in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $108,320 Challenger tennis tournament in Monterrey, Mexico.

In the ITF women’s event in Cairo, Zeel Desai sailed into the pre-quarterfinals with a 6-1, -2 victory over Emma Van Poppel of the Netherlands.

The results: $108,320 Challenger, Monterrey, Mexico: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Miledge Cossu (US) & Adrian Mannarino (Fra) 4-6, 6-3, [10-6].

$25,000 ITF men, Potchefstroom, South Africa: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Mick Valdheer (Ned) & Sidharth Rawat bt Roberto Ortega-Olmedo (Esp) & Carl Roothman (RSA) 6-2, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (first round): Louis Tessa (Fra) bt Manish Sureshkumar 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexandr Binda (Rus) & Charles Minc (Fra) bt Adil Kalyanpur & Manish Sureshkumar 6-3, 5-7, [10-5].

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo, Egypt: Singles (first round): Zeel Desai bt Emma Van Poppel (Ned) 6-1, 6-2; Valeria Koussenkova (Esp) bt Saumya Vig 6-2, 7-6(4).