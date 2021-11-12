Javia enters the ITF men’s tennis semifinals

Dev Javia sustained his strong game to get past Nicolas Tepmahc of France 7-6(2), 2-6, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Indore Tennis Club on Friday.

In a battle of wits that lasted two hours and 26 minutes, Javia led 5-2 in the decider, but Tepmahc hung on, surviving a match point on his serve in the eighth game. The 19-year-old Javia missed one more match point in the tie-break, before closing it out.

In the semifinals, Javia will face Philip Sekulic of Australia, who beat eighth seed S.D. Prajwal Dev for the loss of five games.

Former national champion Dalwinder Singh beat qualifier Bharath Kumaran 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(2) in the third set in a three-hour tussle, to set up a semifinal against second seed Manish Sureshkumar.

The results: Quarterfinals: Dev Javia bt Nicolas Tepmahc (Fra) 7-6(2), 2-6, 7-6(4); Philip Sekulic (Aus) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev 6-1, 6-4; Dalwinder Singh bt Bharath Kumaran 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(2); Manish Sureshkumar bt Rishab Agarwal 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles: Semifinals: Niki Poonacha & Vishnu Vardhan bt Romain Faucon (Bel) & Nicolas Tepmahc (Fra) 6-1, 6-1; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Paras Dahiya & Parikshit Somani 7-6(5), 3-6, [12-10].