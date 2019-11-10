Jannik Sinner is new kid on the block

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner said he felt like Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal as he basked in the spotlight after defeating top-seed Australian Alex de Minaur in straight sets to win the Next Gen ATP Finals on home soil on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Sinner, an eighth-seeded wild-card, saved nine break-points to win 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 in just over an hour against 18th-ranked de Minaur, who also lost last year’s final to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Wild-card

The tournament, which began in 2017, features the eight best players aged 21-and-under on the ATP Tour. And, Sinner came in as a late wild-card after a season when he rose almost 500 places to break into the Top 100.

“It’s something different,” Sinner said. “I never had this kind of support. I don’t know if Roger or Rafa are still enjoying these kind of things. I’m young and I’m enjoying it.”

The 95th-ranked Italian had beaten another top 20 player, France’s Gael Monfils, last month en route to the semifinals in Antwerp.

It was the first meeting between de Minaur and Sinner.

But the Italian, the youngest competitor in this year’s tournament, brushed aside his Australian rival dubbed ‘Speed Demon’, who had captured his first three ATP Tour titles in Sydney, Atlanta and Zhuhai.

“The biggest difference was I had nine break points and I wasn’t able to convert any of them,” said De Minaur.

“Yanick played a really impressive match, he was putting me under pressure very often.

“If I had converted some of those break points early it would have been a completely different match.”

The Australian added: “It don’t think it would be very smart if I judged my season on this one match.

“Obviously I’ve had my best season yet.

“I’m happy to be able to sit down and know that I finished the year 18 in the world. Now I’ve got the Davis Cup to look forward to.”

Sinner’s winnings for the week (over $372,000) overtake his career earnings of $274,470 so far, in a season he started at 551.

He follows South Korean Hyeon Chung and Tsitsipas, who won the two previous editions.

Both went on to reach their maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open two months later.

Innovations

The Next Gen tournament also offers a chance to test innovations.

Matches are played in three winning sets with four games, and a tie-break at 3-3.

Coaching is allowed using headphones with hawk-eye replacing line judges.

The let returned this year having being eliminated in the two previous editions.