Jannik Sinner finishes 2024 at No. 1 in ATP rankings, awarded trophy

Published - November 12, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Turin

The 23-year-old Sinner is the 19th different player to claim the year-end honour and the 29th man overall to be No. 1.

AP

Jannik Sinner of Italy receives the ATP Year End World Number One Trophy during day two of the Nitto ATP Finals at Inalpi Arena on November 11, 2024 in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jannik Sinner was awarded the trophy for finishing the year at No. 1 in the rankings before his home fans at the ATP Finals.

Sinner won the Australian Open and U.S. Open for his first two Grand Slam titles. He mathematically secured the year-end No. 1 a month ago.

“There's no place better to celebrate this trophy,” Sinner said as his mom, Siglinde, looked on in tears. “Thanks for all of your support.”

Novak Djokovic withdraws from the ATP Finals. First time in 23 years without a member of the Big 3

“I think he's the man to beat for a long time,” said former No. 1 Boris Becker, who took part in the trophy presentation.

ATP Finals

Sinner beat Alex de Minaur in his opening match on Sunday at the year-ending event for the top eight players and meets Taylor Fritz on Tuesday in a rematch of the U.S. Open final.

Sinner is playing at home for the first time since it was announced before his U.S. Open title that he tested positive in two separate drug tests this year.

A decision to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September. A final ruling in the case is expected early next year.

