It's a historical tie, we will benefit from India team's visit: Pakistan tennis fraternity

Pakistan has paid a huge price in the absence of international sporting events in the last decade, and the tennis fraternity is hoping that the arrival of Indian Davis Cup team for the "historic tie" will inject fresh enthusiasm and provide a big boost to the game in the country.

The last time an Indian Davis Cup team travelled to Pakistan was way back in 1964. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) was not keen on sending its team this year too, but the ITF rejected its appeal and said categorically that there is no reason to believe that Indian players will face any security concerns in Pakistan.

International sporting events in Pakistan came to a halt after the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in March 2009 in Lahore. Consequently, the country was barred from hosting world-level tournaments across sports.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) could not host either junior ITF events nor senior men's Future tournaments. There were no women's events and no Davis Cup team travelled to Pakistan till 2017.

It badly hit Pakistan tennis which was nowhere near cricket in terms of popularity in the country as many promising players were forced to quit the game for lack of growth opportunities and exposure.

The ones who were playing at U-14 level did not graduate to the men's level and competing abroad for ITF events is not easy either for Pakistani or Indian players considering the huge cost involved.

Things began to change in 2017 when Iran sent its teams to Islamabad. The arrival of Asian powerhouse Japan in 2021 also had a positive impact.

However, nothing matches the excitement and anticipation when India and Pakistan compete in Pakistan.

The reactions of Pakistan's top players, Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, best summed up the excitement. They are even hoping that this tie could pave the way for the arrival of Indian cricket team to Pakistan.

"We are very, very excited and happy, finally the Indian Davis Cup team is here. I have always believed that we should keep politics, religion, culture away from sports. That's the beauty of the sport and being a sportsman. I have always vouched for that," Aisam, the only Pakistan player competing on ATP Tour, told PTI.

"For me it's the most historical tie, probably. I am super excited to be part of it. I think it is going to promote tennis in Pakistan, definitely.

"Already, it has created hype that Indian team is there officially. Hopefully, it will break the barriers. In this tie, the security measures you will see, I don't think there will be any problems or issues related to that.

"I would be happy if this Davs Cup tie pushes the Indian cricket team to come to Pakistan and help us see India-Pakistan cricket matches as well. Inshaallah, there will be good atmosphere and a memorable tie for both the teams." Asim Shafiq, national development director and also head coach of Pakistan's National Tennis Centre, shared how the country suffered in the last 12 years.

"In 2018, we had less than 2000 junior players registered with us. After international tennis restarted, the number went to 50,000 from 2000 and the challenge was to retain them. There is no concept of public courts in Pakistan," Asim, who was part of the Pakistan Davis Cup team that competed in Mumbai in 2006, said.

In Pakistan, one has to be a member of gymkhanas, clubs or clubs within the Forces to be able play tennis, unlike India where a player can pay money to book a court and play. However, there are several football and cricket academies, which are easily accessible.

"Only 10 percent of those registered players can enjoy the benefits of memberships. So, how to retain those players after the age of 10, that's a challenge," he said.

How India-Pakistan tie will help?

"The eyeballs that we are expecting to generate through this tie will be the best ever in history. We used to run after the sponsors and now we are being chased," claimed Asim.

It has been learnt that there is an internal battle going on between the contenders, like oil companies and banks, as they seek to outbid each other to get the title sponsorship.

"We were in wilderness in those 12 years. But now, when a huge team like India is in Pakistan, it will give that boost. There is no PSL and no match of national cricket team scheduled, so timing is also great," Asim said.

Better coverage is expected

Aqeel Khan firmly believes that this tie is different from other matches.

"We have competed against the best Asian teams like Japan and Uzbekistan but the Indian team is different. When India is here, media gets involved, fans get more excited and I am sure there is huge interest among sponsors also because more people will follow.

"It will help Pakistan tennis overall because it will popularise the game further. Tennis is not that popular in Pakistan, so when matches will be against India, it should fill that gap," he said.

India coach Zeeshan Ali will double up as the non-playing captain of the national Davis Cup team in its historic tie against Pakistan scheduled on February 2 and 3 in Islamabad, after Rohit Rajpal failed to travel with the side due to personal reasons.

This was confirmed to PTI by All India Tennis Federation (AITA) secretary general Anil Dhupar.

However, it has been learnt that Rajpal didn’t travel to Pakistan due to medical issue in the family.

“Our non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal couldn’t travel with the team due to some personal reasons. I am happy to inform that today we have appointed Zeeshan Ali, a very senior player, as the captain of the side,” Dhupar told PTI on January 30.

“He (Zeeshan) will be the captain for this tie and firmly believe that India would put up a strong performance under his captaincy in Pakistan.” The Indian Davis Cup team has travelled to Pakistan for the first time in 60 years. The 10-member contingent, including five players, support staff and coaches, arrived in Islamabad on January 29 for the World Group 1 playoff tie, to be held between February 3-4 at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex. The Indian Davis Cup team had last travelled to Pakistan way back in 1964 when the visitors won 4-0 in Lahore.

In 2019, India were scheduled to travel to Pakistan for the Davis Cup tie but AITA managed to shift the contest to a neutral venue, Kazakhstan, citing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

In the absence of the country’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal — fresh from his second round finish at the Australian Open — and Sasikumar Mukund who pulled out of the tie last month itself, world No. 463 Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian contingent.

Besides Mukund, Yuki Bhambri, who is now a full-time doubles player, might play the singles if required.

The India team also consists of N Sriram Balaji, Niki Poonacha and Saketh Myneni with Digvijay Pratap Singh, who made his debut against Morocco in India’s last Davis Cup assignment in Lucknow in September, being the reserve player in the squad.

Pakistan’s contingent’s challenge will be headlined by two 43-year-olds. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, ranked World No. 127 in doubles and Aqeel Khan, who had played a lot of ITF tournaments across Indian cities even a decade and half back.

Also there is 23-year-old Muzammil Murtaza, ranked 1679, who will be a part of the team.

