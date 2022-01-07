ITF | Yuvan battles past Bidan

CHANDIGARH

Second seed Yuvan Nandal fought his way past Fadi Bidan of Lebanon 4-5(5), 4-0, 5-4(5) in the boys quarterfinals of the ITF grade-3 tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Friday.

In the semifinals, Yuvan was scheduled to play third seed Saheb Sodhi.

In the girls section, Anya Murthy blanked Tamanna Takoria to set up a semifinal against Tejasvi Dabas who beat fourth seed Sanjana Sirimalla in three sets.

Vaishnavi Adkar and second seed Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand set up the other semifinal.

The results (quarterfinals):

Boys: Daksh Agarwal bt Muni Ananthmani 4-2, 2-4, 4-0; Aayush Bhat (US) bt Rushil Khosla 3-5, 4-2, 4-2; Saheb Sodhi bt Bushan Haobam 5-4(3), 4-1; Yuvan Nandal bt Fadi Bidan (Lbn) 4-5(5), 4-0, 5-4(5).

Girls: Anya Murthy (US) bt Tamanna Takoria 4-0, 4-0; Tejasvi Dabas bt Sanjana Sirimalla 4-2, 2-4, 5-3; Vaishnavi Adkar bt Pushti Laddha 4-1, 4-1; Lanlana Tararudee (Tha) bt Renne Singla 4-0, 4-0.