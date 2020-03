ITF women’s tennis tournament | Zeel double bagels Zeina

Cairo

05 March 2020 23:17 IST

Fifth seed Zeel Desai outplayed Zeina Shaaban 6-0, 6-0 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Thursday.

The results:

$25,000 ITF men, Potchefstroom: Pre-quarterfinals: Roberto Ortega-Olmedo (Esp) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Benjamin Bonzi & Matteo Martineau (Fra) bt Mick Veldheer (Ned) & Sidharth 6-4, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Faro, Portugal: Pre-quarterfinals: Sebastian Fanselow (Ger) bt Arjun Kadhe 6-2, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo: Pre-quarterfinals: Zeel Desai bt Zeina Shaaban (Egy) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Lee Sora (Kor) & Caroline Romeo (Fra) bt Izabella Gabriela Novac (Rou) & Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-0.