ITF women’s tennis tournament | Zeel double bagels Zeina

Fifth seed Zeel Desai outplayed Zeina Shaaban 6-0, 6-0 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Thursday.
The results:
$25,000 ITF men, Potchefstroom: Pre-quarterfinals: Roberto Ortega-Olmedo (Esp) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles (quarterfinals): Benjamin Bonzi & Matteo Martineau (Fra) bt Mick Veldheer (Ned) & Sidharth 6-4, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF men, Faro, Portugal: Pre-quarterfinals: Sebastian Fanselow (Ger) bt Arjun Kadhe 6-2, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF women, Cairo: Pre-quarterfinals: Zeel Desai bt Zeina Shaaban (Egy) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles (quarterfinals): Lee Sora (Kor) & Caroline Romeo (Fra) bt Izabella Gabriela Novac (Rou) & Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-0.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.