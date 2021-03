ITF women’s tennis | Riya Bhatia bows out

Dubai

31 March 2021 22:49 IST

Qualifier Riya Bhatia was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Anastasia Zakharova of Russia in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

In doubles, Ankita Raina, seeded No.1 with Valeria Savinykh of Russia, missed a match point and lost 12-10 in the super tie-break of the pre-quarterfinals to Sarah Beth Grey and Elitsa Kostova.

In the $15,000 women’s event in Tunisia, Karman Kaur Thandi beat Andrea Renee Villareal of Mexico 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The results:

$25,000 ITF women, Dubai: Pre-quarterfinals: Anastasia Zakharova (Rus) bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sarah Beth Grey (GBr) & Elitsa Kostova (Bul) bt Valeria Savinykh (Rus) & Ankita Raina 4-6, 6-4, [12-10].

Berfu Cengiz & Ipek Oz (Tur) bt Miriam Bianca Bulgaru (Rou) & Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-1; Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Sofya Lansere (Rus) bt Humera Baharmus & Prerna Bhambri 6-1, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: First round: Karman Kaur Thandi bt Andrea Renee Villareal (Mex) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.