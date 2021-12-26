ITF women’s tennis | Humera gets the better of Pooja

Seventh seed Humera Baharmus beat Pooja Ingale 6-3, 7-6(6) in the first qualifying round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Sunday.

In the second round, Humera will play Smriti Bhasin. Nidhi Chilumula and Sharmada Balu were ruthless in their first-round matches and will play each other in the second round.

The results: Qualifying singles (first round): Lee So-ra (Kor) bt Anusha Kondaveeti 6-0, 6-0; Niditra Rajmohan bt Sai Dedeepya 4-6, 6-4, [10-4]; Jagmeet Kaur Grewal bt Renne Singla 6-2, 6-2; Shreya Tatavarthy bt Nagalakshmi Chintalapalli 6-1, 6-3; Sathwika Sama bt Avishka Gupta 6-2, 6-1; Himadri Kashyap bt Gauri Mangaonkar 6-3, 3-6, [10-8]; Yashika Venu bt Sanika Kambli 6-1, 6-4; Prathyusha Rachapudi bt Jigyasa Narsinghani 6-2, 6-0; Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Tejasvi Kate 6-0, 6-3; Riya Uboveja bt Anu Moar 6-0, 6-1; Dakshata Patel bt Andrea Almeida 6-2, 6-0; Saumya Vig bt Sameeksha Shroff 6-3, 6-2; Weronika Baszak (Pol) bt Vanshita Pathania 6-3, 6-2; Bela Tamhankar bt Harshita Bangera 6-2, 6-2; Laalitya Kalluri bt Radhika Yaav 6-1, 6-3; Arhti Muniyan bt Kobistha Modak 6-0, 6-0; Soha Sadiq bt Ishwari Matere 6-2, 6-2; Yubarani Banerjee bt Srinidhi Sridhar 6-4, 6-4; Sudipta Kumar bt Aaliya Ebrahim 6-3, 6-3; Sai Samhitha bt Prathiba Prasad 6-3, 7-5; Nidhi Chilumula bt Kriti Tomar 6-0, 6-1; Sharmada Balu bt Sonashe Bhatnagar 6-1, 6-1; Smriti Bhasin bt Sarah Pang (Sgp) 6-1, 6-2; Humera Baharmus bt Pooja Ingale 6-3, 7-6(6).