Tennis

ITF women’s tennis | Humera gets the better of Pooja

Seventh seed Humera Baharmus beat Pooja Ingale 6-3, 7-6(6) in the first qualifying round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Sunday.

In the second round, Humera will play Smriti Bhasin. Nidhi Chilumula and Sharmada Balu were ruthless in their first-round matches and will play each other in the second round.

The results: Qualifying singles (first round): Lee So-ra (Kor) bt Anusha Kondaveeti 6-0, 6-0; Niditra Rajmohan bt Sai Dedeepya 4-6, 6-4, [10-4]; Jagmeet Kaur Grewal bt Renne Singla 6-2, 6-2; Shreya Tatavarthy bt Nagalakshmi Chintalapalli 6-1, 6-3; Sathwika Sama bt Avishka Gupta 6-2, 6-1; Himadri Kashyap bt Gauri Mangaonkar 6-3, 3-6, [10-8]; Yashika Venu bt Sanika Kambli 6-1, 6-4; Prathyusha Rachapudi bt Jigyasa Narsinghani 6-2, 6-0; Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Tejasvi Kate 6-0, 6-3; Riya Uboveja bt Anu Moar 6-0, 6-1; Dakshata Patel bt Andrea Almeida 6-2, 6-0; Saumya Vig bt Sameeksha Shroff 6-3, 6-2; Weronika Baszak (Pol) bt Vanshita Pathania 6-3, 6-2; Bela Tamhankar bt Harshita Bangera 6-2, 6-2; Laalitya Kalluri bt Radhika Yaav 6-1, 6-3; Arhti Muniyan bt Kobistha Modak 6-0, 6-0; Soha Sadiq bt Ishwari Matere 6-2, 6-2; Yubarani Banerjee bt Srinidhi Sridhar 6-4, 6-4; Sudipta Kumar bt Aaliya Ebrahim 6-3, 6-3; Sai Samhitha bt Prathiba Prasad 6-3, 7-5; Nidhi Chilumula bt Kriti Tomar 6-0, 6-1; Sharmada Balu bt Sonashe Bhatnagar 6-1, 6-1; Smriti Bhasin bt Sarah Pang (Sgp) 6-1, 6-2; Humera Baharmus bt Pooja Ingale 6-3, 7-6(6).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2021 11:00:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/itf-womens-tennis-humera-gets-the-better-of-pooja/article38044296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY