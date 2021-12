ITF women | Reyngold surprises Berberovic

Bouncing back: Abduraimova rallied to pack off second seed Danilina in three sets. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PUNE

23 December 2021 22:21 IST

Rutuja Bhosale and Hiroko Kuwata make the doubles semifinals

Ekaterina Reyngold of Russia knocked out the top seed Nefisa Berberovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the NECC $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Thursday.

In the semifinals, Reyngold will play fourth seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia.

Fifth seed Nigina Abduraimova of Uzbekistan beat the second seed Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan in three sets.

She will play unseeded Moyuka Uchijima of Japan who outplayed third seed Chihiro Muramatsu for the loss of two games.

The Indian challenge was sustained in the doubles by Rutuja Bhosale as she and Hiroko Kuwata made the semifinals by cruising past Diana Marcinkevica and Sowjanya Bavisetti for the loss of a solitary game.

The results (quarterfinals):

Singles: Ekaterina Reyngold (Rus) bt Nefisa Berberovic (BIH) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) 7-5, 7-6(2); Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) bt Chihiro Muramatsu (Jpn) 6-2, 6-0; Nigina Abduraimova (Uzb) bt Anna Danilina (Kaz) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Doubles: Anna Danilina (Kaz) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Sathwika Sama & Saumya Vig 6-4, 6-3; Hiroko Kuwata (Jpn) & Rutuja Bhosale bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) & Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-0, 6-1; Funa Kozaki & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Akiko Omae & Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) 1-6, 6-4, [10-5]; Zhibek Kulambayeva (Kaz) & Ekaterina Yashina (Rus) bt Jennifer Luikham & Mihika Yadav 6-1, 4-6, [10-6].