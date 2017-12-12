ITF tennis tournament: Rutuja packs off Ankita

Wild card Rutuja Bhosale knocked out third-seeded Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-2 in the first round of the NECC ITF tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

The former fought off a second set comeback by the 2014 champion Ankita to win in two hours and 27 minutes, the longest match of the tournament so far.

Important results (first round): Gabriella Taylor (GBr) bt Ana Veselinovic (Mne) 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2; Jia-Jing Lu (Chn) bt Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (ESP) 6-2, 7-5.

Fatma Al Nabhani (Oma) bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 6-4, 7-5; Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Y. Pranjala 6-4, 6-3.

Rutuja Bhosale bt Ankita Raina 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-2; Mai Minokoshi (Jpn) bt Dhruthi Venugopal 7-6(4), 6-4.

Georgina Garcia-Perez (Esp) bt Dea Herdzelas (Bih) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1; Olga Doroshina (Rus) bt Elena Bogdan (Rou) 6-4, 6-2; Amina Anshba (Rus) bt Anna Morgina (Rus) 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: Garcia-Perez & Strakhova bt Erin Routliffe (Can) & Karman Kaur Thandi 7-5, 6-2; Albina Khabibulina & Anastasiya Vasylyeva (Ukr) bt Snehal Mane & Ho Ching Wu (Chn) 6-1, 6-2; Samantha Murray (GBr) & Veselinovic bt Riya Bhatia & Britt Geukens (Bel) 6-2, 6-3.