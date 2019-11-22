Tennis

ITF tennis tournament | Karman Kaur in last four

Karman Kaur Thandi fought her way past Karin Kennel of Switzerland 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Arera Club on Friday.

National champion Sowjanya Bavisetti, however, was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by fourth seed Chihiro Muramatsu of Japan.

The results: Singles (quarterfinals): Sarah-Rebecca Sekulic (Ger) bt Mana Kawamura (Jpn) 6-2, 6-3; Chihiro Muramatsu (Jpn) bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-4, 6-2; Melanie Klaffner (Aut) bt Gergana Topalova (Bul) 6-4, 6-0; Karman Kaur Thandi bt Karin Kennel (Sui) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Doubles (semifinals): Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) & Maria Timofeeva (Rus) 5-7, 6-3, [10-6].

