ITF men’s tennis tournament | Myneni enters the final

Top seed Saketh Myneni combined a sharp game with subtle strokes to defeat third seed Aidan Mchugh of Britain 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament on Saturday.

In an entertaining contest, got into trouble against the Briton, but was quick in getting out of the tough situations by stepping up his game.

Serving well

was serving and stroking with a touch of assurance that his opponent wilted under the pressure. In the final, will be challenged by Zane Khan of the US.

Later, combined with Yuki Bhambri to clinch the doubles title, beating Kaza Vinayak Sharma and Vijay Sundar Prashanth for the loss of five games.

Eager to get back into the Challenger circuit, Myneni is keen to capitalise on the chance to get matches in the international circuit at home, in sharpening his arsenal.

The results: Semifinals: Saketh Myneni bt Aidan Mchugh (GBr) 6-3, 6-4; Zane Khan (US) bt Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: Final: Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Kaza Vinayak Sharma & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-2, 6-3.