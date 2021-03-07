ITF men’s tennis tournament | Myneni enters the final

Top seed Saketh Myneni combined a sharp game with subtle strokes to defeat third seed Aidan Mchugh of Britain 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament on Saturday.
In an entertaining contest, got into trouble against the Briton, but was quick in getting out of the tough situations by stepping up his game.
Serving well
was serving and stroking with a touch of assurance that his opponent wilted under the pressure. In the final, will be challenged by Zane Khan of the US.
Later, combined with Yuki Bhambri to clinch the doubles title, beating Kaza Vinayak Sharma and Vijay Sundar Prashanth for the loss of five games.
Eager to get back into the Challenger circuit, Myneni is keen to capitalise on the chance to get matches in the international circuit at home, in sharpening his arsenal.
The results: Semifinals: Saketh Myneni bt Aidan Mchugh (GBr) 6-3, 6-4; Zane Khan (US) bt Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Final: Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Kaza Vinayak Sharma & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-2, 6-3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath