ITF men’s tennis | Mukund in last eight; Javia loses

DOHA

23 December 2021 22:14 IST

Sasikumar Mukund beat compatriot Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 6-4 to move into the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament on Thursday.

Dev Javia lost to seventh seed Martin Krumich after recovering from the brink of defeat to get past qualifier Nico Hornitschek of Germany 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-2 in the first round.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Doha, Qatar: Second round: Sasikumar Mukund bt Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 6-4; Martin Krumich (Cze) bt Dev Javia 6-1, 6-1.

First round: Dev bt Nico Hornitschek (Ger) 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-2; Mukund bt Maxence Broville (Fra) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.