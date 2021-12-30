ITF men’s tennis | Adil beats Moraing, enters quarterfinals

Adil Kalyanpur defeated fifth seed Oscar Moraing of Germany 6-1, 7-6(4) to reach the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament here on Thursday.

Adil had beaten compatriot Dev Javia in straight sets in the first round, and had also reached the doubles quarterfinals pairing up with Preston Brown of the USA.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Doha: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Adil Kalyanpur bt Oscar Moraing (Ger) 6-1, 7-6(4).

First round: Dragos Nicolae Madaras (Swe) bt Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta 6-1, 3-6, 6-3;

Adil bt Dev Javia 7-5, 6-3; Moraing bt Rishab Agarwal 6-2, 6-0; Rishi Reddy bt Preston Brown (USA) 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.