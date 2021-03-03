ITF Men | Manish bounces back after slow start

LUCKNOW

03 March 2021 03:30 IST

Seventh seed Manish Sureshkumar overcame a slow start to beat qualifier Dmitri Baskov of Moldova 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

Digvijay sizzles

In another match, Digvijay Pratap Singh showed the firepower of professional tennis by outplaying the country’s best junior Dev Javia for the loss of five games.

In doubles pre-quarterfinals, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni combined strongly to outclass the second seeds Luca Castelnjovo and Eric Vanshelboim 6-1, 6-1.

The results: First round: S.D. Prajwal Dev bt Adit Sinha (US) 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-0; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Chinmay Dev Chauhan 6-3, 6-4.

Manish Sureshkumar bt Dmitri Baskov (Mda) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2; Suraj Prabodh bt Marco Brugnerotto (Ita) 7-6(7), 6-3; Zane Khan (US) bt Osgar O’Hoisin (Irl) 6-3, 6-3.

Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Dev Javia 6-2, 6-3; Lakshit Sood bt Anirudh Chandrasekar 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Filip Bergevi & Jonathan Mridha (Swe) bt Lorenzo Bocchi (Ita) & Alexis Canter (GBr) 6-2, 6-1; Kaza Vinayak Sharma & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Aryan Goveas & Dhruv Sunish 7-6(3), 6-2.

Prajwal & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Arnav Alok Goel & Anand Prakash Gupta 6-1, 6-2; Jonathan Binding & Henry Patten (GBr) bt Shanish Mani Mishra & Siddharth 6-3, 6-1; Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Luca Castelnjovo (Sui) & Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) 6-1, 6-1.