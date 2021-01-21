ITF Juniors | Shruti stuns Reshma

Qualifier Shruti Ahlawat played with confidence to oust second-seeded Reshma Maruri 7-6(4), 6-3 in the girls’ quarterfinals of the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament here at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

The 14-year-old Shruti has been on a roll in her maiden ITF junior tournament, and has not dropped a set in six matches so far.

Reshma was the first player to push Shruti to a tie-break, and the bespectacled girl handled the challenge with confidence.

In the semifinals, Shruti will play fellow qualifier Sanjana Devineni of the US. The other semifinal will be between top seed Sanjana Sirimalla and Rutuja Chaphalkar.

In the boys’ event, the tall Chirag Duhan put out the second seed Sanjith Devineni for the loss of five games.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Boys: Nishant Dabas bt Manas Dhamne 6-1, 6-2; Nikhil Niranjan (US) bt Kirtan Patel (Can) 6-2, 6-1; Ajay Malik bt Aman Dahiya 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Chirag Duhan bt Sanjith Devineni (US) 6-1, 6-4.

Girls: Sanjana Sirimalla bt Suhitha Maruri 6-3, 6-1; Rutuja Chaphalkar bt Renne Singla 7-5, 6-2; Sanjana Devineni (US) bt Sweta Samanta 1-1 (retd.); Shruti Ahlawat bt Reshma Maruri 7-6(4), 6-3.

Doubles (semifinals): Boys: Nishant Dabas & Aman Dahiya bt Arunava Majumder & Wyatt Obrien 6-2, 6-4; Manas Dhamne & Ronin Lotlikar bt Ajay Malik & Denim Yadav 6-1, 2-6, [12-10].

Girls: Reshma Maruri & Suhitha Maruri bt Sudipta Kumar & Riya Uboveja 7-6(2), 6-3; Rutuja Chaphalkar & Hrudaya Shah bt Adithi Are & Aarni Reddy Yellu 6-2, 6-3.