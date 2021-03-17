ITF Grade-5 Junior Tennis | Devaharshith moves up

NEW DELHI

17 March 2021 01:40 IST

Devaharshith Neelam defeated Raghav Harsh 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the boys’ first round of the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament at the SAIL tennis complex at Bhilai.

The results (first round):

Boys: Ronin Lotlikar bt Dev Kanbargimath (Rou) 6-1, 6-0; Torus Rawat bt Saheb Sodhi 6-4, 7-6(4); Yuvan Nandal bt Aditya Balda 7-6(5), 6-2; Nyo van Dyck (Bel) bt Shivam Khanna 6-1, 6-4.

Advertising

Advertising

Dhanush Patel bt Albert Segura Onichtchenko (Esp) 6-3, 6-3.

Daksh Prasad bt Vishesh Patel 6-4, 6-3; Dhruv Hirpara bt Kabir Chhabria 6-3, 6-2; Devaharshith Neelam bt Raghav Harsh 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Girls: Sanjana Sirmalla bt Kotisha Modak 6-4, 6-3; Naisha Srivastav bt Zhansaya Bakytzhan (Kaz) 6-4, 6-1; Aarni Reddy Yellu bt Suhani Sabharwal 6-0, 6-0; Rutuja Chaphalkar (US) bt Chahana Budhbhatti 7-6(2), 7-5.

Kristi Boro bt Tanushri Pandey 6-0, 6-3; Gargi Pawar bt Priyanshi Panigrahi 6-1, 6-1; Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Hanna Nagpal 6-4, 6-4; Saniya Masand bt Nemha Sarah Kispotta 7-6(4), 6-2.