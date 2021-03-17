ITF Grade-5 Junior Tennis | Devaharshith moves up

Devaharshith Neelam defeated Raghav Harsh 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the boys’ first round of the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament at the SAIL tennis complex at Bhilai.
The results (first round):
Boys: Ronin Lotlikar bt Dev Kanbargimath (Rou) 6-1, 6-0; Torus Rawat bt Saheb Sodhi 6-4, 7-6(4); Yuvan Nandal bt Aditya Balda 7-6(5), 6-2; Nyo van Dyck (Bel) bt Shivam Khanna 6-1, 6-4.
Dhanush Patel bt Albert Segura Onichtchenko (Esp) 6-3, 6-3.
Daksh Prasad bt Vishesh Patel 6-4, 6-3; Dhruv Hirpara bt Kabir Chhabria 6-3, 6-2; Devaharshith Neelam bt Raghav Harsh 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
Girls: Sanjana Sirmalla bt Kotisha Modak 6-4, 6-3; Naisha Srivastav bt Zhansaya Bakytzhan (Kaz) 6-4, 6-1; Aarni Reddy Yellu bt Suhani Sabharwal 6-0, 6-0; Rutuja Chaphalkar (US) bt Chahana Budhbhatti 7-6(2), 7-5.
Kristi Boro bt Tanushri Pandey 6-0, 6-3; Gargi Pawar bt Priyanshi Panigrahi 6-1, 6-1; Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Hanna Nagpal 6-4, 6-4; Saniya Masand bt Nemha Sarah Kispotta 7-6(4), 6-2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath