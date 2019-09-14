Tennis

ITF gives fresh dates for Davis Cup tie

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has conveyed to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) fresh dates for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan in Islamabad.

The secretary general of AITA, Hironmoy Chatterjee, stated that the dates would be either November 29 and 30 or November 30 and December 1.

“The security situation will be reviewed on November 4 by the ITF, to decide whether the tie can be held in Islamabad or to be shifted to a neutral venue’’, said Chatterjee.

Originally, the India-Pakistan tie was scheduled to be held in Islamabad on September 14 and 15. It got postponed owing to the prevailing tension in the region.

