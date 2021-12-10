ITF Asian junior tennis | Chirag ousts Woobin

Big scalp: Chirag Duhan in action. Photo: Special Arrangement

PUNE

10 December 2021 04:21 IST

Chirag Duhan knocked out top seed Woobin Shin of Korea 6-3, 6-4 in the Aryan Pumps ITF Asian junior tennis quarterfinals at the Deccan Gymkhana here on Thursday.

Second seed Nishant Dabas and Saheb Sodhi also reached the semifinals and will play each other.

Chirag will next challenge Max Batyutenko of Kazakhstan, who stopped Aman Dahiya in three sets.

Advertising

Advertising

In the girls’ section, Shruti Ahlawat sustained the Indian hopes as she beat Zhanel Rustemova of Kazakhstan after losing the first set.

The results (quarterfinals):

Boys: Chirag Duhan bt Woobin Shin (Kor) 6-3, 6-4; Max Batyutenko (Kaz) bt Aman Dahiya 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Saheb Sodhi bt Denim Yadav 6-4, 6-2; Nishant Dabas bt Yuvan Nandal 7-6(4), 1-0 (retired).

Girls: Hayu Kinoshita (Jpn) bt Aruzhan Sagandikova (Kaz) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Shruti Ahlawat bt Zhanel Rustemova (Kaz) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Sara Saito (Jpn) bt Sandugash Kenzhibayeva (Kaz) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Yu-Yun Li (Tpe) bt Suhitha Maruri 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.