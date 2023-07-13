ADVERTISEMENT

ITF appoints Conchita Martínez as tournament director for Billie Jean King Cup finals

July 13, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - LONDON

Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has been named tournament director for the Billie Jean King Cup finals

AP

Conchita Martinez holds up the trophy after winning the Ladies Singles Final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, July 2, 1994. Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has been named tournament director for the Billie Jean King Cup finals. Twelve national teams will play in Seville during the finals from Nov. 7-12. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez was named tournament director for the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Thursday.

Twelve national teams will play in Seville during the finals from Nov. 7-12 in what is the 60th year of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup.

The International Tennis Federation announced the appointment of Martínez at a news conference in London.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Martínez won Wimbledon in 1994 and helped Spain win five Fed Cups during the 1990s. She was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2020.

“I know today's generation of players take as much pride in playing for their nations as I did, and I am excited to see that passion on show in Seville in November,” the 51-year-old Martínez said in the ITF announcement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US