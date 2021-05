Italian Open | Disastrous day for higher seeds

Big scalp: Jessica Pegula took out second seed Naomi Osaka for the biggest win of her career.

ROME

13 May 2021 05:11 IST

Osaka, Serena, and Medvedev bundled out; Barty and Djokovic advance

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka crashed out of the Italian Open on Wednesday, losing 7-6(2), 6-2 to American Jessica Pegula.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, has often struggled on clay and her defeat in Rome followed a second-round loss at the Madrid Open this month.

Later, Serena Williams, seeded eighth and playing the 1,000th Tour-level match of her glittering career, suffered a shock 7-6(6), 7-5 defeat by Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska. It was the American’s 149th defeat in her 1,000 career WTA matches.

Advertising

Advertising

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty advanced to the third round with an easy 6-4, 6-1 win over Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova.

In the men’s section, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev lost 6-2, 6-4 to fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev.

Beating rain and Fritz

Meanwhile on Tuesday, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic overcame a lengthy rain delay to beat American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-6(5) to reach the third round. Title-holder Djokovic waited three hours to finish off the match despite Fritz’s efforts in the second set.

Important results (second round): Men: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina bt Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3; Dominic Thiem bt Marton Fucsovics 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-0; Lorenzo Sonego bt Gianluca Mager 6-4, 6-4; Roberto Bautista Agut bt Cristian Garin 7-6(5), 6-3; Andrey Rublev bt Jan-Lennard Struff 6-7(7), 6-1, 6-4; Federico Delbonis bt David Goffin 6-2, 6-1; Aslan Karatsev bt Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-4; Alexander Zverev bt Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-2; Novak Djokovic bt Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-6(5).

Women: Ashleigh Barty bt Yaroslava Shvedova 6-4, 6-1; Veronika Kudermetova bt Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-4; Coco Gauff bt Maria Sakkari 6-1, 1-6, 6-1; Aryna Sabalenka bt Sara Sorribes 7-5, 6-1; Garbine Muguruza bt Bernarda Pera 2-6, 6-0, 7-5; Elina Svitolina bt Amanda Anisimova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Karolina Pliskova bt Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-3; Vera Zvonareva bt Petra Kvitova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; Jelena Ostapenko bt Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 7-6(3); Nadia Podoroska bt Serena Williams 7-6(6), 7-5; Petra Martic bt Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-3; Ekaterina Alexandrova bt Jennifer Brady, walkover; Jessica Pegula bt Naomi Osaka 7-6(2), 6-2.