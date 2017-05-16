Italian Open: David Ferrer notches up his 700th Tour victory

David Ferrer became the 13th player in ATP Tour history to complete 700 match wins defeating Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Rome Masters on Tuesday.

Ferrer joins Rafael Nadal (840 wins) as the only Spaniard to reach landmark.

Speaking to ATP’s website, Ferrer, who turned pro in 2002, said: “The number indicates that I have been a very consistent player over many years, and many matches. It’s a very big figure, very difficult to achieve. I am very proud and humbled by the achievement.”

Important results: Men: Second round: David Goffin bt Fernando Verdasco 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. First round: Alexander Zverev bt Kevin Anderson 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Benoit Paire bt Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-4; Pablo Cuevas bt Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 7-6(2); Jack Sock bt Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 1-6, 7-5; David Ferrer bt Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Pablo Carreno Busta bt Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-3; Juan Martin del Potro bt Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: First round: Rohan Bopanna & Pablo Cuevas bt Simone Bollelli & Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-2.

Women: Second round: Joanna Konta bt Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-0. First round: Anette Kontaveit bt Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 6-4; Anastasija Sevastova bt Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 6-4; Ekatarina Makarova bt Roberta Vinci 6-2, 6-1; Catherine Bellis bt Misaki Doi 6-4, 7-6(6); Kiki Bertens bt Monica Nicolescu 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; Daria Gavrilova bt Madison Keys 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.