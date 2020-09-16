Italian Open | Composed Djokovic has it easy

Novak Djokovic turned the page on his contentious U.S. Open exit and began his clay-court season with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over wildcard Salvatore Caruso in the second round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.
On arrival in Rome, an apologetic Djokovic vowed to be “the best version” of himself on and off the court and he kept his emotions in check in an imperious display against the unseeded local hope.
“Obviously I had an early exit (at the U.S. Open) so had more time to prepare,” Djokovic said courtside. “I did practice for a week now and tried to play some sets coming into this ATP 1000 match. “Caruso is a claycourt specialist and it was a great challenge today.”
Meanwhile on Tuesday, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka was beaten 6-0, 7-6(2) by teenager Lorenzo Musetti, who won for the first time on the professional circuit.
Important results: Men: Second round: Novak Djokovic bt Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-2; Matteo Berrettini bt Federico Coria 7-5, 6-1; Marin Cilic bt David Goffin 6-2, 6-2; Jannik Sinner bt Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-7 (9), 6-2. First round: Lorenzo Musetti bt Stan Wawrinka 6-0, 7-6(2); Milos Raonic bt Adrian Mannarino 7-6(3), 6-2.
Women: Second round: Simona Halep bt Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-4; Danka Kovinic bt Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-1; Elise Mertens bt Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4.
First round: Victoria Azarenka bt Venus Williams 7-6(7), 6-2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath