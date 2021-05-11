Italian Open | Auger-Aliassime dispatches Schwartzman

Easily done: Felix Auger-Aliassime had the measure of Diego Schwartzman in straight sets.

ROME

11 May 2021 23:00 IST

Fokina oust Dimitrov; Busta pulls out; Bopanna loses in doubles first round

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned eighth seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the Italian Open on Tuesday.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori also made the third round with a walkover against 11th seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

Earlier in the day, 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov crashed out in the first round when he was beaten by Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The World No. 48 saved two set points in the second set as he dismissed the 2014 semifinalist Dimitrov 6-4, 7-6(2).

In doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov were beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Marcus Daniel and Philipp Oswald in the first round.

On the women’s side, Argentinian Nadia Podoroska, ranked 44 in the world, assured herself of a second round meeting with Serena Williams, playing her first event since the Australian Open, when she came from a set down to beat German Laura Siegemund 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-1.

Important results: Men: Second round: Felix Auger-Aliassime bt Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3; Reilly Opelka bt Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4; Kei Nishikori bt Pablo Carreno Busta, walkover. First round: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina bt Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 7-6(2); Matteo Berrettini bt Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; John Millman bt Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4; Lorenzo Sonego bt Gael Monfils 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Roberto Bautista Agut bt Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-4; Denis Shapovalov bt Kamil Majchrzak 6-1, 6-3; Marin Cilic bt Alexander Bublik 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Gianluca Mager bt Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3; Jan-Lennard Struff bt Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-1; Lorenzo Musetti bt Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 2-0 retd

Doubles: First round: Marcus Daniell & Philipp Oswald bt Denis Shapovalov & Rohan Bopanna 6-4, 6-4.

Women: First round: Yaroslava Shvedova bt Martina Trevisan 0-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(6); Veronika Kudermetova bt Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Madison Keys bt Sloane Stephens 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Garbine Muguruza bt Patricia Tig 6-1, 6-2; Nadia Podoroska bt Laura Siegemund 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-1; Kristina Mladenovic bt Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4; Maria Sakkari bt Polona Hercog 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-2; Vera Zvonareva bt Christina McHale 6-3, 6-0; Petra Martic bt Shelby Rogers 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Jessica Pegula bt Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-3.