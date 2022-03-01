Rohan Bopanna all praise for positive vibes and the camaraderie in the Indian team

Rohan Bopanna hard at practice for the Davis Cup tie against Denmark, under the watchful eyes of coach M. Balachandran. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

The last time he played singles in Davis Cup, Rohan Bopanna had won in three sets against South Korea’s Chung Hong in a dead fourth rubber at Chandigarh in 2016.

The way he was serving and volleying at the Gymkhana Club on Tuesday, the 41-year-old showed that he can still give anyone a run for their money on grass.

Some of us do remember the big-built Bopanna playing a tie-break in the first set against Roger Federer at Halle on grass in 2006.

Guiding players sincerely

He may have been reduced to competing hard in doubles, but the former World No. 3 (in doubles) keeps the interest of the team at heart and guides players sincerely.

When queried about who could be playing singles for India on the opening day against Denmark on March 4, which incidentally is his birthday, Bopanna smiled and said ‘Bopanna and Ramkumar’.

It would not be a bad idea, but captain Rohit Rajpal and the team would make the choice between Yuki Bhambri and Prajnesh Gunneswaran, as No.1 player Ramkumar is likely to be the first choice.

“Get out and watch our top players and be inspired’’, was Bopanna’s message to the Delhi fans, who he rated high for creating a vibrant atmosphere in the Davis Cup arena over the years.

Bopanna does not make the mistake of under-estimating the opponents on the basis of their rank.

“We need to be well prepared. It is a fantastic facility that has been set up for Davis Cup at the prestigious Gymkhana Club. It will be great to get two wins on the first day,” observed Bopanna, elated to be playing Davis Cup at home after a three-year gap.

Looking forward to competing in his 31st Davis Cup tie, Bopanna, who has competed straight in the last 50 Grand Slams, appreciated the positive vibes and the camaraderie in the Indian team.

A former top-100 player and a Davis Cup hero of 1974, Jasjit Singh keenly watched the training session of the Indian team and felt confident about India winning the tie.

Danes sweat it out

The Denmark team continued to sweat it out in two sessions, with Wimbledon doubles champion, captain Frederik Nielsen, guiding the team in the best possible way about the nuances of serve and volley.

As Ramkumar pointed out, Danish No.1 Mikael Torpegaard, who was ranked a career-best 166 two years ago, could be a “tricky” player.

The teams have two more days in fine weather to sharpen their game for a lively contest.