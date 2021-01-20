Injured Prajnesh pulls out of his first round match
Rutuja Bhosale makes the doubles semifinals in Fujairah
Prajnesh Gunneswaran, grappling with an injured wrist, retired while trailing 6-4, 3-2 against Arthur Rinderknech of France in the first round of the €132,280 Challenger tennis here.
The Frenchman had knocked out Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-3 in the final qualifying round.
In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Fujairah, Rutuja Bhosale made the doubles semifinals, but lost in the second and final qualifying round of singles.
The results:
€132,280 Challenger, Istanbul: Singles (first round): Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 3-2 (retd).
Qualifying: Second and final round: Rinderknech bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-3; First round: Ramkumar bt Koray Kirci (Tur) 6-3, 6-2.
$25,000 ITF women, Fujairah, UAE: Doubles (quarterfinals): Naiktha Bains (GBr) & Rutuja Bhosale w.o. Mariam Bolkvadze & Ekaterine Gorgodze (Geo). Qualifying: Singles (second and final round): En Shuo Liang (Tpe) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-2, 6-3.
$15,000 ITF men, Antalya, Turkey: Singles (first round): Mikail Alimli (Fra) bt Dev Javia 6-2, 7-6(8).
$15,000 ITF, Cairo: Men: Singles (first round): Filip Cristian Jianu (Rou) bt Yash Chaurasia 6-2, 6-1; Roman Andres Burruchaga (Arg) bt Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-2, 6-3.
Women: Singles (first round): Riya Bhatia bt Smriti Bhasin 6-3, 6-0. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (Jpn) & Riya Bhatia bt Alessandra Simone & Marion Viertler (Ita) 6-3, 6-2.