Injured Prajnesh pulls out of his first round match

ISTANBUL

20 January 2021 22:06 IST

Rutuja Bhosale makes the doubles semifinals in Fujairah

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, grappling with an injured wrist, retired while trailing 6-4, 3-2 against Arthur Rinderknech of France in the first round of the €132,280 Challenger tennis here.

The Frenchman had knocked out Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-3 in the final qualifying round.

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Fujairah, Rutuja Bhosale made the doubles semifinals, but lost in the second and final qualifying round of singles.

The results:

€132,280 Challenger, Istanbul: Singles (first round): Arthur Rinderknech (Fra) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 3-2 (retd).

Qualifying: Second and final round: Rinderknech bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-3; First round: Ramkumar bt Koray Kirci (Tur) 6-3, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Fujairah, UAE: Doubles (quarterfinals): Naiktha Bains (GBr) & Rutuja Bhosale w.o. Mariam Bolkvadze & Ekaterine Gorgodze (Geo). Qualifying: Singles (second and final round): En Shuo Liang (Tpe) bt Rutuja Bhosale 6-2, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Antalya, Turkey: Singles (first round): Mikail Alimli (Fra) bt Dev Javia 6-2, 7-6(8).

$15,000 ITF, Cairo: Men: Singles (first round): Filip Cristian Jianu (Rou) bt Yash Chaurasia 6-2, 6-1; Roman Andres Burruchaga (Arg) bt Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar 6-2, 6-3.

Women: Singles (first round): Riya Bhatia bt Smriti Bhasin 6-3, 6-0. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (Jpn) & Riya Bhatia bt Alessandra Simone & Marion Viertler (Ita) 6-3, 6-2.