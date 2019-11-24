Injured Karman retires, Muramatsu wins

Chihiro Muramatsu of Japan won the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament as Karman Kaur Thandi retired when the Japanese led 6-1, 3-1 in the final at the Arera Club on Sunday.
It was a brave effort from the 611th-ranked Karman who battled shoulder pain right from the semifinals.
It was only the second tournament on return from a shoulder injury for Karman who had last played in Miami in March. She had reached the quarterfinals last week in Gwalior.
The results:
Singles (final): Chihiro Muramatsu (Jpn) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-1, 3-1 retd.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.