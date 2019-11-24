Injured Karman retires, Muramatsu wins

Chihiro Muramatsu of Japan won the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament as Karman Kaur Thandi retired when the Japanese led 6-1, 3-1 in the final at the Arera Club on Sunday.

It was a brave effort from the 611th-ranked Karman who battled shoulder pain right from the semifinals.

It was only the second tournament on return from a shoulder injury for Karman who had last played in Miami in March. She had reached the quarterfinals last week in Gwalior.

The results:

Singles (final): Chihiro Muramatsu (Jpn) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 6-1, 3-1 retd.