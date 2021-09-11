Tennis

Indians abroad | Balaji-Ramkumar duo emerges victorious

On top: Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the title in the Challenger tournament in Cassis, France.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Third-seeded Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated second seeds Hans Hack Verdugo and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico 6-4, 3-6, [10-8] in the final of the €44,820 Challenger on Saturday. The champions collected €2,670 and 80 ATP points. It was the seventh Challenger doubles title for the 31-year-old Balaji and the sixth Challenger doubles crown for the 26-year-old Ramkumar.

Other results: €44,820 Challenger, Cassis, France: Quarterfinals: Liam Broady (GBr) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(7), 6-4.

Doubles: Semifinals: Balaji & Ramkumar bt Ernesto Escobedo (USA) & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 6-3, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo: Doubles (semifinals): Leonardo Aboian & Valerio Aboian (Arg) bt Rishab Agarwal & Louis Tessa (Fra) 6-4, 6-3; Quarterfinals: Rishab & Tessa bt Bruno Pujol Navarro & Albert Roglan (Esp) 6-1, 6-4; Ioannis Kountourakis & Alexandros Skorilas (Gre) bt Marlon Vankan (Ger) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (quarterfinals): Martina Capurro Taborda (Arg) & Ma YeXin (Chn) bt Sharmada Balu & Sravya Shivani 6-0, 6-4.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 9:22:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/indians-abroad-balaji-ramkumar-duo-emerges-victorious/article36405992.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY