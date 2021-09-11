Indians abroad | Balaji-Ramkumar duo emerges victorious

Third-seeded Sriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated second seeds Hans Hack Verdugo and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico 6-4, 3-6, [10-8] in the final of the €44,820 Challenger on Saturday. The champions collected €2,670 and 80 ATP points. It was the seventh Challenger doubles title for the 31-year-old Balaji and the sixth Challenger doubles crown for the 26-year-old Ramkumar.

Other results: €44,820 Challenger, Cassis, France: Quarterfinals: Liam Broady (GBr) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(7), 6-4.

Doubles: Semifinals: Balaji & Ramkumar bt Ernesto Escobedo (USA) & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 6-3, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo: Doubles (semifinals): Leonardo Aboian & Valerio Aboian (Arg) bt Rishab Agarwal & Louis Tessa (Fra) 6-4, 6-3; Quarterfinals: Rishab & Tessa bt Bruno Pujol Navarro & Albert Roglan (Esp) 6-1, 6-4; Ioannis Kountourakis & Alexandros Skorilas (Gre) bt Marlon Vankan (Ger) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (quarterfinals): Martina Capurro Taborda (Arg) & Ma YeXin (Chn) bt Sharmada Balu & Sravya Shivani 6-0, 6-4.