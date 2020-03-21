Indian tennis players work on future ventures

Swinging the racquet will not earn them money all their life, so a few Indian tennis players, forced out of Pro Tour due to the health crisis triggered by COVID-19, are utilising their time to work on career beyond tennis.

Almost all of them are restricted to doing fitness drills at home with courts and gyms out of bound.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan is spending time hitting at private courts and handling the marketing of their family resort in Puducherry.

“It obviously is unusual situation. We can hit at a few places where people have private space and obviously the gathering is small. A few players doing that. I am in Puducherry to help with my resort (K resort),” Jeevan told PTI.

The left-hander said he is working on developing a tennis facility at their family resort to host tournaments in future at a scenic location.

Mumbai-based Purav Raja has also busied himself in shaping up his business. “I am starting ‘Restrung India’, a racquet customising business. It’s about building your own racquet. I am spending some time on this now which was difficult being on road. This is fun, giving Indian players a chance to use best equipment,” he said.

“My wife is also helping me in this. But I still have to train and do my daily stuff. I am working on fitness and and getting stronger.”

Meanwhile, Prajnesh Gunneswraran said, “We are all having to sit around and wait. it’s not ideal. I hope this passes quickly. Everybody in the world is struggling. We as tennis players should not say that our livelihood is at stake, it’s worse for many others,” said Prajnesh.