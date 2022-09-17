Indian teams play for third place in Asian under-12 tennis

The Indian boys will play Myanmar in the match for the third place, and the girls will challenge Chinese Taipei for the third place

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
September 16, 2022 23:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian girls were beaten to the top spot in the group by Thailand in the Asian under-12 team tennis championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian boys beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the last league match but ended up second to Thailand in group B in the Asian under-12 tennis championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

With only the top teams from the two groups meeting in the final, Thailand will play host Kazakhstan in both the boys’ and girls’ finals.

The Indian boys will play Myanmar in the match for the third place, and the girls will challenge Chinese Taipei for the third place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results (league):

Boys: India bt Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Fazal Ali Meer bt Jui-En Tsai 7-5, 6-1; Tavish Pahwa bt Yu-Min Lin 6-1, 6-0; Kushagra Arora & Tavish bt Yu-Min Lin & Yen-Chia Tseng 7-6(5), 4-6, [10-4])

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Girls: India bt Uzbekistan 3-0 (A Aahan bt Madinakhon Salidjanova 6-1, 6-1; Prachi Malik bt Muslimakhon Turdimuradova 6-3, 6-3; A Aahan & Anandita Upadhyay bt Elnura Boltaboeva & Madinakhon Salidjanova 7-6(4), 6-2).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app