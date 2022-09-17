Indian teams play for third place in Asian under-12 tennis

Sports Bureau September 17, 2022 04:38 IST

The Indian boys will play Myanmar in the match for the third place, and the girls will challenge Chinese Taipei for the third place

The Indian girls were beaten to the top spot in the group by Thailand in the Asian under-12 team tennis championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian boys beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the last league match but ended up second to Thailand in group B in the Asian under-12 tennis championship in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Friday. With only the top teams from the two groups meeting in the final, Thailand will play host Kazakhstan in both the boys’ and girls’ finals. The Indian boys will play Myanmar in the match for the third place, and the girls will challenge Chinese Taipei for the third place. The results (league): Boys: India bt Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Fazal Ali Meer bt Jui-En Tsai 7-5, 6-1; Tavish Pahwa bt Yu-Min Lin 6-1, 6-0; Kushagra Arora & Tavish bt Yu-Min Lin & Yen-Chia Tseng 7-6(5), 4-6, [10-4]) Girls: India bt Uzbekistan 3-0 (A Aahan bt Madinakhon Salidjanova 6-1, 6-1; Prachi Malik bt Muslimakhon Turdimuradova 6-3, 6-3; A Aahan & Anandita Upadhyay bt Elnura Boltaboeva & Madinakhon Salidjanova 7-6(4), 6-2).



