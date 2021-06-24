Tennis

Indian teams for World Championship

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced the list of players to compete in the over-50, 55 and 60 age groups in the Seniors tennis World Championship to be staged in Umang, Croatia, from August 29 to September 3.

The teams:

Over-50: Gurdarshan Singh Ramana (Capt.), Venkata Narayana Murthy Kthyala, Tikam Singh Panwar and Tuleswor Singh Thongbam; Over-55: Chandra Bhushan Prasad (Capt.), Nagaraj Revanasiddaiah, Arun Aggarwal and Sanjai Kumar Aravindakshan; Over-60: Mayur Vasant Manek (Capt.), Pawan Jain, Ajeet Bhardwaj and Rakesh Kohli.


