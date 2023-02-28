HamberMenu
Indian teams for qualifying event of the World Team Cup wheelchair tennis tournament

February 28, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The Indian men’s team has been clubbed with top seed Korea and Thailand in group-A for the Asia-Oceania qualifying event of the World Team Cup wheelchair tennis tournament being staged in Chonburi, Thailand.

The other group has second seed Australia, Sri Lanka, China and Pakistan. The toppers from the two groups will compete in the final, while the rest will play for positions.

In the women’s section, Thailand, Korea, China and India are the four teams. The winner of the league will qualify for the World Group to be held in Portugal in May.

The teams: Men: Sathasivam Kannupayan, Mariappan Durai, Karthik Karunakaran.

Women: Shilpa K.P., Prathima Rao, Sheranthi Thomas.

Coach: Hiten Joshi.

