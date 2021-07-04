Indian team for World Junior tennis final

NEW DELHI

04 July 2021 23:27 IST

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has selected a three-member boys’ team with coach Sajid Lodi as captain for the ITF World Junior tennis under-14 Finals to be held in Prostejov, Czech Republic, from August 2 to 7.

The Asia-Oceania qualification event could not be held. Considering the previous three years results, the ITF had selected Japan, Thailand and Indonesia for the boys’ event from the region.

Withrawal of teams

India got its chance as some of the selected teams withdrew from the competition.

The tournament, featuring 16 teams, will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis on clay courts.

The team: Rethin Pranav, Krish Tyagi, Tejas Ahuja. Reserve: Manas Dhamne. Captain: Sajid Lodi.