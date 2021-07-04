Tennis

Indian team for World Junior tennis final

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has selected a three-member boys’ team with coach Sajid Lodi as captain for the ITF World Junior tennis under-14 Finals to be held in Prostejov, Czech Republic, from August 2 to 7.

The Asia-Oceania qualification event could not be held. Considering the previous three years results, the ITF had selected Japan, Thailand and Indonesia for the boys’ event from the region.

Withrawal of teams

India got its chance as some of the selected teams withdrew from the competition.

The tournament, featuring 16 teams, will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis on clay courts.

The team: Rethin Pranav, Krish Tyagi, Tejas Ahuja. Reserve: Manas Dhamne. Captain: Sajid Lodi.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2021 11:28:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/indian-team-for-world-junior-tennis-final/article35138406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY