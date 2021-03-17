Tennis | Indian team for Billie Jean King Cup

The core group of Ankita Raina, Sania Mirza and Rutuja Bhosale will continue to strive to take India forward in the Billie Jean King Cup world group play-off tie against Latvia to be played on indoor hard courts in Jurmala on April 16 and 17.

The other two spots in the team have been taken by Zeel Desai and Karman Kaur Thandi.

Riya Bhatia has been kept as a reserve in the team announced by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Tuesday. Riya has been struggling with her game in the recent international events at home. In contrast, Zeel has been at her best.

National champion Sowjanya Bavisetti was also unable to retain her place from the last team. Vishaal Uppal will continue as the captain. The announcement of coach and physio have not been made yet.

The selectors with Nandan Bal as the chairman met through a video conference on Tuesday. Balram Singh, Mustafa Ghouse and Sai Jayalakshmy were the other selectors. The meeting was also attended by the AITA secretary-general Anil Dhupar, vice-president Hironmoy Chatterjee and captain Vishaal.