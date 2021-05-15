Indian team for Asia-Oceania jr. meet

15 May 2021 22:33 IST

The selection committee of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) has chosen Samiksha Dabas, Riya Sachdeva and Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru to represent the country in the Asia-Oceania World junior under-14 girls’ tennis championship to be played at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, from June 14 to 19.

Karnataka’s Kriish Ajay Tyagi has been named in the squad for the boys’ event to be held from June 7 to 12.

The team:

Advertising

Advertising

Boys: Kriish Ajay Tyagi, R.S. Rethin Pranav and Manas Manoj Dhamne. Reserve: Tejas Ahuja. Captain: Sajid Lodi.

Girls: Samiksha Dabas, Riya Sachdeva, Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru. Reserve: Thaniya Saran Gogulamanda. Captain: Shalini Thakur Chawla.