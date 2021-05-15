Tennis

Indian team for Asia-Oceania jr. meet

The selection committee of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) has chosen Samiksha Dabas, Riya Sachdeva and Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru to represent the country in the Asia-Oceania World junior under-14 girls’ tennis championship to be played at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, from June 14 to 19.

Karnataka’s Kriish Ajay Tyagi has been named in the squad for the boys’ event to be held from June 7 to 12.

The team:

Boys: Kriish Ajay Tyagi, R.S. Rethin Pranav and Manas Manoj Dhamne. Reserve: Tejas Ahuja. Captain: Sajid Lodi.

Girls: Samiksha Dabas, Riya Sachdeva, Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru. Reserve: Thaniya Saran Gogulamanda. Captain: Shalini Thakur Chawla.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2021 10:35:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/indian-team-for-asia-oceania-jr-meet/article34568132.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY