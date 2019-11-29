Indian doubles teams lose in semifinals in ITF men’s tournament

Atharva Sharma and Dhruv Sunish were beaten 6-3, 7-6(4) by the fourth seeds Fabrizio Ornago of Italy and Matias Zukas of Argentina in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament here on Friday.
In another doubles semifinals in Thailand, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Adil Kalyanpur were beaten by Koreans Jea Moon Lee and Min-Kyu Sono in straight sets.
The results: $15,000 ITF men, Cairo: Doubles (semifinals): Fabrizio Ornago (Ita) & Matias Zukas (Arg) bt Atharva Sharma & Dhruv Sunish 6-3, 7-6(4).
$15,000 ITF men, Nonthaburi, Thailand: Doubles (semifinals): Jea Moon Lee & Min-Kyu Song (Kor) bt Anirudh Chanrasekar & Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.