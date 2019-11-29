Tennis

Indian doubles teams lose in semifinals in ITF men’s tournament

more-in

Atharva Sharma and Dhruv Sunish were beaten 6-3, 7-6(4) by the fourth seeds Fabrizio Ornago of Italy and Matias Zukas of Argentina in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament here on Friday.

In another doubles semifinals in Thailand, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Adil Kalyanpur were beaten by Koreans Jea Moon Lee and Min-Kyu Sono in straight sets.

The results: $15,000 ITF men, Cairo: Doubles (semifinals): Fabrizio Ornago (Ita) & Matias Zukas (Arg) bt Atharva Sharma & Dhruv Sunish 6-3, 7-6(4).

$15,000 ITF men, Nonthaburi, Thailand: Doubles (semifinals): Jea Moon Lee & Min-Kyu Song (Kor) bt Anirudh Chanrasekar & Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-3.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Tennis
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 9:33:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/indian-doubles-teams-lose-in-semifinals-in-itf-mens-tournament/article30118167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY