Indian doubles teams lose in semifinals in ITF men’s tournament

Atharva Sharma and Dhruv Sunish were beaten 6-3, 7-6(4) by the fourth seeds Fabrizio Ornago of Italy and Matias Zukas of Argentina in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s Futures tennis tournament here on Friday.

In another doubles semifinals in Thailand, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Adil Kalyanpur were beaten by Koreans Jea Moon Lee and Min-Kyu Sono in straight sets.

The results: $15,000 ITF men, Cairo: Doubles (semifinals): Fabrizio Ornago (Ita) & Matias Zukas (Arg) bt Atharva Sharma & Dhruv Sunish 6-3, 7-6(4).

$15,000 ITF men, Nonthaburi, Thailand: Doubles (semifinals): Jea Moon Lee & Min-Kyu Song (Kor) bt Anirudh Chanrasekar & Adil Kalyanpur 6-3, 6-3.