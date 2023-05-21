ADVERTISEMENT

Indian boys and girls teams triumph in Asian under-12 tennis

May 21, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Sports Bureau

The Indian boys and girls’ teams have won the Asian under-12 tennis championship in Dhaka.

The boys — Vivaan Mirdha, Smit Undre and Rishikesh Mane — won all five league matches 3-0 each against Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangadesh and Nepal. The team had Indra Kumar Mahajan as coach.

The girls’ team of Karthika Padmakumar, Srishti Kiran and Niesha Enja beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh 3-0 each. It also beat Bhutan 2-1, but lost 1-2 to Maldives.

India tied with Sri Lanka and Maldives with three wins each, but emerged champion on the basis of better match-winning percentage.

The girls had Asha Sharma as coach. “We are proud of the achievement of our teams. We will continue to support and nurture the talent,” said AITA secretary-general Anil Dhupar.

CONNECT WITH US