India wins IC Rod Laver Junior trophy

November 13, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
The champion Indian team, Sohini Mohanty, Rushil Khosla, Vikram Anand, Asmi Adkar, Manas Dhamne, with Rod Laver in the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge in San Diego, USA.

The champion Indian team, Sohini Mohanty, Rushil Khosla, Vikram Anand, Asmi Adkar, Manas Dhamne, with Rod Laver in the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge in San Diego, USA. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian team won its last league match 4-2 against Argentina and emerged the champion of the IC Rod Laver World Junior Challenge at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club in San Diego, USA.

India won three of the four singles matches through Manas Dhamne, Rushil Khosla and Sohini Mohanty to get a firm grip on the contest. Manas, struggling with a stomach strain, partnered Rushil to wrap up the doubles match in style, blanking Juan Morresi and Ramiro Toninellli.

The captain of the Indian team Vikram Anand praised the fine performance of the players, especially the dominant show of Rushil and Sohini. The team was consistently strong and never had to play the optional mixed doubles right through its five matches against the five champions from different zones.

India had earlier beaten Britain, USA, Italy and South Africa. The team had topped the Asia-Oceania competition in Japan to qualify for the World Finals.

The champion team was presented the trophy by Rod Laver.

The results (league): India bt Argentina 4-2 (Manas Dhamne bt Juan Morresi 6-1, 6-2; Rushil Khosla bt Ramiro Toninelli 6-2, 6-2; Asmi Adkar lost to Lespiau Beveraggi 6-1, 3-6, [3-10]; Sohini Mohanty bt Zoe Lazar 6-3, 6-4; Rushil & Manas bt Juan & Ramiro 6-0, 6-0; Asmi & Sohini lost to Lespiau & Zoe 4-6, 6-7(6)).

