ADVERTISEMENT

India starts with a win over Britain in the IC Rod Laver Junior tennis

November 08, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Manas Dhamne and Rushil Khosla won their singles and doubles matches to pave a strong foundation for India’s 4-2 victory over Britain in the first league match of the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge Finals at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club in San Diego, California.

Asmi Adkar got beaten by Brooke Black in the singles, but Sohini Mohanty won her singles match against Maria Ustic to secure the fourth win for India. That sealed the contest before the girls doubles.

In other matches in the round-robin format, South Africa beat Argentina and Italy beat host USA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results (league): India bt Britain 4-2 (Manas Dhamne bt Joseph Mazingham 6-4, 6-0; Rushil Khosla bt Arthur Attrill 6-2, 6-1; Asmi Adkar lost to Brooke Black 2-6, 2-6; Sohini Mohanty bt Maria Ustic 6-4, 3-6, [10-7]; Rushil & Manas bt Joseph & Arthur 6-2, 6-3; Asmi & Sohini lost to Brooke & Maria 4-6, 4-6).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US