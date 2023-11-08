India starts with a win over Britain in the IC Rod Laver Junior tennis

November 08, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Manas Dhamne and Rushil Khosla won their singles and doubles matches to pave a strong foundation for India’s 4-2 victory over Britain in the first league match of the IC Rod Laver Junior Challenge Finals at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club in San Diego, California.

Asmi Adkar got beaten by Brooke Black in the singles, but Sohini Mohanty won her singles match against Maria Ustic to secure the fourth win for India. That sealed the contest before the girls doubles.

In other matches in the round-robin format, South Africa beat Argentina and Italy beat host USA.

The results (league): India bt Britain 4-2 (Manas Dhamne bt Joseph Mazingham 6-4, 6-0; Rushil Khosla bt Arthur Attrill 6-2, 6-1; Asmi Adkar lost to Brooke Black 2-6, 2-6; Sohini Mohanty bt Maria Ustic 6-4, 3-6, [10-7]; Rushil & Manas bt Joseph & Arthur 6-2, 6-3; Asmi & Sohini lost to Brooke & Maria 4-6, 4-6).