ADVERTISEMENT

India sails past Pacific Oceania in Billie Jean King Cup

April 09, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 03:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

India dropped six games in all in outplaying Pacific Oceania, with Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina playing the singles on the clay courts

Sports Bureau

Team India. | Photo Credit: X@AITA__Tennis

The Indian team got acclimatised to the conditions with an easy outing against Pacific Oceania by racing to a 3-0 victory in the first league match of the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis event in Changsha, China, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India dropped six games in all in outplaying Pacific Oceania, with Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina playing the singles on the clay courts. Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare were fielded for the doubles.

India will have its task cut out on Wednesday, when it takes on China. The formidable Chinese team opened its campaign with a 3-0 victory over Taiwan. Korea beat New Zealand 3-0 in the other match of the six-team competition.

The results (league): India bt Pacific Oceania 3-0 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Tarani Kamoe 6-0, 6-0; Ankita Raina bt Soirse Breen 6-1, 6-3; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Prarthana Thombare bt Mehetia Boosie & Ruby Coffin 6-1, 6-1).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

tennis / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US