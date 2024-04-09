India sails past Pacific Oceania in Billie Jean King Cup

April 09, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 03:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian team got acclimatised to the conditions with an easy outing against Pacific Oceania by racing to a 3-0 victory in the first league match of the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis event in Changsha, China, on Tuesday.

India dropped six games in all in outplaying Pacific Oceania, with Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina playing the singles on the clay courts. Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare were fielded for the doubles.

India will have its task cut out on Wednesday, when it takes on China. The formidable Chinese team opened its campaign with a 3-0 victory over Taiwan. Korea beat New Zealand 3-0 in the other match of the six-team competition.

The results (league): India bt Pacific Oceania 3-0 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Tarani Kamoe 6-0, 6-0; Ankita Raina bt Soirse Breen 6-1, 6-3; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Prarthana Thombare bt Mehetia Boosie & Ruby Coffin 6-1, 6-1).

