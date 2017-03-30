India outplays Malaysia

NEW DELHI: Sandeepti Singh Rao and Sarah Dev played well to help India outplay Malaysia 2-0 in a play-off match for the minor placings in the Asia-Oceania World junior under-14 girls tennis championship at Bangkok on Thursday.

India will next play Sri Lanka for the ninth place.

Korea, China, Thailand and Australia made the semifinals.

The results (play-off): India bt Malaysia 2-0 (Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Zan Ning Lim 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Dev bt Sharifah Wan Abdul Rahman 6-1, 6-3).