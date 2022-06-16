India meets Pakistan in under-12 final

Indian boys defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the semifinals to set up a title clash with top seed Pakistan in the ITF South Asia under-12 tennis championship in Kathmandu on Thursday.

In the girls round robin league, Indian continued with its victory run and beat Bangladesh 3-0, dropping a solitary game in all in the three matches.

The Indian girls will play Sri Lanka in the last league match on Friday.

With top two teams qualifying for the ITF Asian under-12 event to be held in Kazakhstan later in the year, both the Indian teams have already confirmed their entry and will play for pride on the morrow.

The results:

Boys (semifinals): India bt Sri Lanka 3-0 (Tavish Pahwa bt Minhas Muthuthanthri 6-1, 6-1; Fazal Ali Meer bt Bomullage Somaratna 6-4, 6-1; Kushagra Arora & Tavish bt Gracen Mayooran & Bomullage) 6-0,6-0).

Pakistan bt Bangladesh 3-0 (Muhammad Rizwan bt Md. Rajib 6-2, 6-0; Abubakar Talha bt Kabbo Gayen 6-1, 6-0; Omar Jawad & Abubakar bt Mushfiqur Aron & Md. Rajib 6-1, 6-1).

Girls (league): India bt Bangladesh 3-0 (Anandita Upadhyay bt Humayrah Zara 6-0, 6-0; Prachi Malik bt Sara Jasim 6-0, 6-1; Aahan & Prachi bt Sara & Humayrah 6-0, 6-0).

