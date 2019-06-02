India emerges champion again

The Indian team maintained its impressive record of not dropping a set in 20 matches as it beat Czech Republic 4-0 in the super league and retained the title in the 21st USIC World Railways tennis championship.

The Czechs put up a better performance than the one in the league phase, but the Indian players did not drop more than four games in a set in any contest. It was a consistently solid performance by Nitin Kumar Sinha, Mohammed Fahad, P.C. Vignesh and Prithvi Sekhar. Coach Nitten Kirrtane was happy that the team was able to defend the crown which Vignesh, Saurav Sukul, Udaya Kumar and him had won in Nuremberg, Germany, in 2015.

In the league stage, India had beaten Slovakia and Czech Republic.

Defeats Belgium

With two teams each qualifying from the three groups for the next stage, India beat Belgium in the elimination round.

Thereafter, it defeated Bulgaria and Czech Republic in the three-team super league to emerge the champion.

India wins 40 sets

Every tie featured four singles matches.

India won 40 sets without dropping one in a competition that featured 10 teams.

The results (super league):

India bt Czech Republic 4-0 (Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Michal Cepek 6-0, 6-0; Mohammed Fahad bt Michal Weber 6-4, 6-1; P.C. Vignesh bt Alan Brusenbauch 6-3 6-4; Prithvi Sekhar bt Juri Hipsky 6-1, 6-1).